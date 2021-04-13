Guilford school leaders say they want ACES afterschool program to return

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools leaders on Tuesday discussed potentially restarting the ACES after-school program next fall.
The discussion came up during a presentation of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report with the Guilford County Board of Education. Schools leaders expect to continue the discussion as they consider the upcoming year’s budget this spring.
The ACES program was a self-funded childcare program run by the district. The district was not allowed to use other funds and instead relied on revenues brought in by fees charged to parents.
ACES brought in more than it spent in 2018 and 2019. But in the 2020 school year, the program lost about $1.1 million due to the coronavirus pandemic halting in-person instruction and negating the need for after-school care. However, the district was still required to pay certain staff costs and expenses.
When school started this year, students were learning remotely, though the district has since shifted to offering students the option of in-person instruction.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras told school board members at a meeting in September that she was moving ACES staff into critical positions elsewhere in the district.
At that meeting, board members unanimously voted to revisit, by May at the latest, the question of whether the program could be viable.
That motion came up at the request of school board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small, who said she understands the program’s value and is interested in seeing ACES resurrected if possible.
She said ACES, which stands for After-School Care Enrichment Services, served about 4,000 students and employed roughly 410 people. While not at the core of the district’s mission to educate students, it’s still beneficial to them and their families, Bellamy-Small said at the time.
During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Bellamy-Small questioned Angie Henry, the district’s chief financial and operating officer, about restarting the program. Henry said the ACES fund now has less than $1.7 million left. She wasn’t sure of the exact amount because the financial reports being shared were about the fiscal year as of June 30, 2020.
Typically, the district doesn’t feel a need to have enough money in the ACES fund to cover all costs for the year ahead because administrators can usually make good estimates about enrollment and potential costs. Due to the pandemic, Henry said administrators feel less confident about estimating those things and she suggested the district should consider being conservative about the size of the program for next year. That, she added, could possibly mean starting ACES at schools that typically had larger enrollments, but perhaps not at some of the smaller ones.
School board member Deborah Napper said that based on the clamor for the program she is hearing from constituents, district leaders shouldn’t worry too much that there won’t be sufficient enrollment to justify bringing it back.
Contreras said Tuesday that it’s her desire to bring back the program at the beginning of next school year. She said that the reasoning for closing ACES was about the pandemic rather than the program’s financial situation and that the vast majority of other after-school programs in the district haven’t yet restarted.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.