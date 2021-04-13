Guilford school leaders say they want ACES afterschool program to return

That motion came up at the request of school board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small, who said she understands the program’s value and is interested in seeing ACES resurrected if possible.

She said ACES, which stands for After-School Care Enrichment Services, served about 4,000 students and employed roughly 410 people. While not at the core of the district’s mission to educate students, it’s still beneficial to them and their families, Bellamy-Small said at the time.

During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Bellamy-Small questioned Angie Henry, the district’s chief financial and operating officer, about restarting the program. Henry said the ACES fund now has less than $1.7 million left. She wasn’t sure of the exact amount because the financial reports being shared were about the fiscal year as of June 30, 2020.