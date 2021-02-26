New hotline will have Guilford County Schools counselors standing by to help families apply for federal student aid

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Schools Parent Academy has started a hotline to help families of high school students apply for federal aid for college.

The group is partnering with the district's counseling department, the school system said Friday in a news release.

Starting Tuesday, high school counselors will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays to help parents and caregivers with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

"You can start and finish the FAFSA in no time with the support of GCS high school counselors who will walk you through the process," Parent Academy director Kimberly Funderburk said in the release.

The hotline can be reached by calling 336-370-3270.

