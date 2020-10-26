Virtual academy transfers likely contributed to lower recorded enrollment in first weeks of school, Guilford leaders say

According to the Department of Public Instruction, a student's daily membership is the number of days their name is on the current roll of a class. The first month average daily membership is the total number of membership days for all students divided by the number of school days in the month.

"Despite our best efforts to have all students start school on the first day, historically we have gained enrollment throughout the first month," Carr said in an email. "This year, the typical fluctuations were magnified by the pandemic, the Aug. 17 start date mandated by the state and the opening of our 2 new virtual academies."

She also said the district engaged in a variety of strategies to boost enrollment, including phone calls, door-knocking, partnering with community groups and agencies that serve local children, visits to homeless shelters and transitional housing prior to the 20th day of school.

While district leaders are still concerned about a drop-off in enrollment at the kindergarten level, Carr said they are hopeful that could improve once the district is able to bring kindergartners back to school on a full-day basis.

Currently, the district is offering in-person kindergarten and pre-K on a half-day voluntary basis.

