Virtual academy transfers likely contributed to lower recorded enrollment in first weeks of school, Guilford leaders say

GREENSBORO — Guilford County school officials said transfers to its virtual academies are likely to partly blame for a 16% decline in first-month average enrollment. They say the decline now is much lower.
A report from EdNC stated that the district's average daily membership, excluding pre-K, over the first month of school was down by more than 16% from last school year. They reported that was the largest drop statewide.
Guilford County Schools isn't disputing EdNC's number, which was calculated from state data publicly available online.
"The problem was really more technical," Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Nora Carr said.
In Guilford County, school district leaders extended the deadline to transfer into the virtual academies several times. Data managers scrambled to enroll students in the virtual academies when families wanted to transfer. There was a lag sometimes, leaders said, between the time a student was disenrolled from their old school and re-enrolled in the virtual academy.
As of Monday, Oct. 26, Guilford County Schools had 69,098 students, excluding pre-K classes. That's similar to the end of the first month of school, otherwise known as the 20th day, when 69,209 were enrolled, according to Carr.
It's a drop of about 3% from last year's 20th day totals, as well as from their projected enrollment.
According to the Department of Public Instruction, a student's daily membership is the number of days their name is on the current roll of a class. The first month average daily membership is the total number of membership days for all students divided by the number of school days in the month.
"Despite our best efforts to have all students start school on the first day, historically we have gained enrollment throughout the first month," Carr said in an email. "This year, the typical fluctuations were magnified by the pandemic, the Aug. 17 start date mandated by the state and the opening of our 2 new virtual academies."
She also said the district engaged in a variety of strategies to boost enrollment, including phone calls, door-knocking, partnering with community groups and agencies that serve local children, visits to homeless shelters and transitional housing prior to the 20th day of school.
While district leaders are still concerned about a drop-off in enrollment at the kindergarten level, Carr said they are hopeful that could improve once the district is able to bring kindergartners back to school on a full-day basis.
Currently, the district is offering in-person kindergarten and pre-K on a half-day voluntary basis.
