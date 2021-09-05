An Illinois sheriff's deputy is helping stray cats because her county won't

“I was basically born into an animal-friendly household,” Pearson said.

From Princeville, she went to college in Indiana, to Valparaiso University School of Law. While there, she penned an extensive paper on the ethics of animal economics, which the school sent her to present at other institutions.

From that experience, though still drawn to the law, she became intrigued by statistical analyses. She decided to change her career path and study for a master’s degree in business.

With schooling draining her finances, her father suggested she attend the Police Training Institute at the University of Illinois at Urbana. That way, while still in school, she might be able to work part time as an officer. As she took police classes, Valparaiso allowed her to take her remaining business classes at Illinois State University in Normal.

As it turned out, she graduated from PTI and got her MBA at the same time, in 2016. Looking for work, she found an opening as an officer with the Peoria Police Department.

“I guess the police route just sort of happened,” she said with a laugh.