Bestmann, Richardson among those honored with RCC academic awards

Brenna Bestmann of Asheboro was chosen as Randolph Community College’s Academic Excellence Award winner for 2021, while Brooke Richardson of Asheboro was RCC’s nominee for the 2021 Dallas Herring Achievement Award.
Bestmann, who is studying radiography at RCC, was one of 58 students from each community college in North Carolina who were recognized in April for academic excellence. AEA selection requirements are consistent with Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society criteria. Students must be currently enrolled, must have completed at least 12 semester hours in an associate degree program and must have a cumulative grade point average of no less than 3.25. A committee at RCC selected the final recipient based on faculty recommendations.
The Dallas Herring Achievement Award was established by the North Carolina Community College System to honor the late Dallas Herring, whose philosophy of “taking people where they are and carrying them as far as they can go” is the guiding principle of the system. The award is given annually to a current or former community college student who best embodies Dr. Herring’s philosophy.
Richardson, a 2018 Presidential Scholar, is currently pursuing not only a degree in cosmetology, but also an associate degree in business administration. She also has worked at Hair Kutts Salon in High Point since 2019. Despite having a lot on her plate during a global pandemic, Richardson has made it onto the president’s list in both the fall and spring semesters in 2020.
RCC also recognized student achievement with its annual Academic Awards and Curriculum Awards.
The Academic Award is based on the highest GPA in the degree and diploma program of study. Students must have been enrolled in two of the last four terms; have completed at least 40 credit hours at RCC in a degree program, 10 of which are major courses in their current program, or 10 credit hours in a diploma program; and have a program GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Academic Awards winners (listed with their program areas) are:
Asheboro: Fidel Benitez, Accounting and Finance; Chasity D. Craven, Accounting and Finance; Waleeja Fazal, Associate in Arts; Daryl A. Hill, Associate in Arts; Caeleylaine S. Price, Associate in Arts; Sarah C. Hurley, Associate in Arts-Early College; Na’dayah E. Pugh, Associate in Arts-Early College; Chloe R. Monninger, Associate in Arts-Elementary Education; Joanna D. Harrelson, Associate in Science; Peyton E. LeRoy, Associate in Science; Alexis M. Allspach, Associate in Science-Early College; Rubidia E. Benitez, Business Administration; Jamie C. Price, Business Administration-Human Resource Management; Brooke N. Richardson, Cosmetology; Howard H. Lemonds, Computer-Integrated Machining; Munazza Dilshad, Early Childhood Education; Ashley D. Hedgecock, Early Childhood Education; Ashley N. Richardson, Human Services Technology; Joshua L. Timberlake, Human Services Technology-Substance Abuse; Jose A. Chavez, Industrial Systems Technology-Mechatronics Technician; Menda Plata, Medical Assisting; Yolisbet Calixto, Medical Office Administration; Elizabeth N. Williams, Photographic Technology-Portrait Studio Management; Madison L. Clark, Radiography; Braxton V. Lucas, Welding Technology.
Bear Creek: Emily P. Ferrell, Advertising and Graphic Design.
Denton: Braydon A. Byrd, Information Technology-IT Support Specialist.
Franklinville: Anthony A. Del Vecchio, Welding Technology; Hunter F. Henson, Welding Technology.
Greensboro: Emily M. Bennett, Medical Office Administration.
High Point: Joseph M. Zellmer, Associate in Science; Diego Colina, Electrical Systems Technology; Jesse Osborne, Manufacturing Technology-Mechatronics.
Pleasant Garden: Hannah Sheppard, Associate in Arts.
Ramseur: Danielle D. Cruey, Computer-Integrated Machining; Cesar C. Jaimes Montes de Oca, IT-Network & Cyber Security Specialist.
Randleman: Kristen D. Cheek, Associate in Arts; Manuel Morales-Castro, Electrical Systems Technology; Mendy N. Swaney, Interior Design.
Seagrove: Ethan N. Wallace, Agribusiness Technology; Corbin D. Richardson, Associate in Science; Austin R. Atkins, Manufacturing Technology-Machining.
Siler City: Parker R. Kidd, Welding Technology.
Sophia: Roswell L. Davis, Business Administration; Ryan B. Edwards, Collision Repair & Refinishing Technology.
Staley: Rachel N. Shaw, Associate Degree Nursing.
Star: Marina N. Litts, Advertising and Graphic Design.
Trinity: Patricia J. Tilley, Healthcare Management Technology.
Troy: Faith O. Pigford, Associate in Arts.
Winston-Salem: Bradley K. Leonard, Criminal Justice Technology; Ashley D. Amick, Photographic Technology-Commercial Photography.
The Curriculum Award goes to a student in each degree and diploma program who is both outstanding in his/her academic achievement and has potential for success in the particular field he/she has chosen. To be eligible, the students must have been enrolled in two of the last four terms; have completed at least 40 credit hours at RCC in a degree program, 10 of which are major courses in their current degree program, or 10 credit hours in a diploma program; have a program GPA of 3.0 or higher; have demonstrated expertise in their field of study; and have participated in departmental and campus and community activities that promote the College.
Curriculum Awards winners (listed with their program areas) are:
Advance: Taylor Doub, Business Administration.
Asheboro: Chasity D. Craven, Accounting and Finance; Allyson C. Needham, Associate in General Education-Nursing; Andres Sanchez, Automotive Systems Technology; Nallely Jaimes, Business Administration-Human Resource Management; Makayla Hunsucker, Cosmetology; Taylor P. Kemp, Early Childhood Education; Ashley N. Richardson, Human Services Technology; Joshua L. Timberlake, Human Services Technology-Substance Abuse; Jose A. Chavez, Industrial Systems Technology-Mechatronics Technician; Samuel O. Guizar, Information Technology-IT Support Specialist; Abbie J. Thompson, Interior Design.
Denton: Caitlin E. Burks, Associate in Arts.
Greensboro: Jaylan S. Oakes, Photographic Technology-Commercial Photography.
High Point: Courtney A. Roach, Accounting and Finance; Jesse Osborne, Manufacturing Technology-Mechatronics.
Ramseur: Danielle D. Cruey, Computer-Integrated Machining; Haley M. Kearns, Healthcare Management Technology; Jonathan S. Waldron, Electrical Systems Technology.
Randleman: Daniel S. Faucette, IT-Network & Cyber Security Specialist; Thalia Jaimes, Medical Assisting; Courtney P. Humble, Medical Office Administration; Joanna Flores Cambron, Radiography.
Seagrove: Sabrina R. Snider, Advertising and Graphic Design; Ethan N. Wallace, Agribusiness Technology; Austin R. Atkins, Manufacturing Technology-Machining.
Siler City: Parker R. Kidd, Welding Technology.
Thomasville: Gabriela G. Vazquez-Pena, Business Administration.
Troy: Hailey R. Gravely, Criminal Justice Technology.