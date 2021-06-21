Bestmann, Richardson among those honored with RCC academic awards

The Curriculum Award goes to a student in each degree and diploma program who is both outstanding in his/her academic achievement and has potential for success in the particular field he/she has chosen. To be eligible, the students must have been enrolled in two of the last four terms; have completed at least 40 credit hours at RCC in a degree program, 10 of which are major courses in their current degree program, or 10 credit hours in a diploma program; have a program GPA of 3.0 or higher; have demonstrated expertise in their field of study; and have participated in departmental and campus and community activities that promote the College.