Capital Subaru of Greensboro celebrates dogs with an event on Thursday, Oct. 22

Capital Subaru of Greensboro will celebrate the Subaru Loves Pets event and National Make a Dog's Day with a special event from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at 801 E. Bessemer Ave. in Greensboro.

The general public is invited to attend with their furry friends.

Festivities include a pet photo station with a local pet photographer and goodie bags with treats for canines and owners while supplies last.

Contributors to this outdoor, socially distanced event include Triad Golden Retriever Rescue, North Carolina Pet Partners and arcBARKS.

Triad Golden Retriever Rescue is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, humane treatment and placement of homeless Golden Retrievers, and to the education of the public about the breed.

arcBARKS Dog Treat Company was created by The Arc of Greensboro in response to an increasing need for post-high school options for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. arcBARKS was envisioned as a self-funding program that would provide vocational training in the real world setting of a functioning dog treat bakery.

North Carolina Pet Partners helps people live healthier and happier lives by sharing the healing power of pets.

For information, call 336-459-3085.