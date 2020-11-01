Cash puts his management skills to the test every time Halloween decorations go up

Our city, for example, only picks up bulky trash items like furniture and old appliances once a year, so there's always that week in summer when the curbs are full of everything from vacuum cleaners to old toys.

And Cash huffs at the stuff along the sidewalk.

Oh, and even parked tricycles in yards.

Then there are children.

We adopted Cash when he was 9 months old after another family had surrendered him, saying he was a "stupid" dog. He is, of course, one of the smartest dogs we know. In fact, except for a couple of eccentricities, he's been a model dog.

But we believe while he was in that first family some children must have scared him or abused him because he has never warmed up to them. We've always wondered why he can't understand why children are just small people. But he gets scared and then defensive when they instinctively run over to pet him.

Cash has been known to bark at children. We make sure to keep a tight leash on him whenever we're walking by a group of children.