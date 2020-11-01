Cash puts his management skills to the test every time Halloween decorations go up

WINSTON-SALEM — Cash doesn't like Halloween and he doesn't like children.
So this past week has not been his favorite season to go for a walk.
It's something about the changes that people make in their yard when the Halloween decorations go up.
I live in an urban neighborhood and people really enjoy building temporary cemeteries in their yards, putting up giant spiders or hanging inoffensive ghosts from trees all along the route where we take our elder dog on his daily walks.
Our next-door neighbor has a simple cloth ghost hanging from a metal post she stuck in the ground for her three children to celebrate the season. Cash was walking by it recently when he stopped and huffed under his breath.
He doesn't bark loudly, just registers his displeasure at the change in what is his normal route.
My wife, Rachel, walks Cash and Junior, our younger dog, more often than I do, and she says this has been going on for years. She jokes that Cash doesn't approve of anything along the route that he hasn't been consulted on.
"They didn't get a permit from him," she said.
Truth is, Halloween is only one of the offensive seasons for Cash.
Our 14-year-old bruiser of a dog — he's still as strong and alert as he's ever been — is offended by any kind of otherwise routine change in the neighborhood.
Our city, for example, only picks up bulky trash items like furniture and old appliances once a year, so there's always that week in summer when the curbs are full of everything from vacuum cleaners to old toys.
And Cash huffs at the stuff along the sidewalk.
Oh, and even parked tricycles in yards.
Then there are children.
We adopted Cash when he was 9 months old after another family had surrendered him, saying he was a "stupid" dog. He is, of course, one of the smartest dogs we know. In fact, except for a couple of eccentricities, he's been a model dog.
But we believe while he was in that first family some children must have scared him or abused him because he has never warmed up to them. We've always wondered why he can't understand why children are just small people. But he gets scared and then defensive when they instinctively run over to pet him.
Cash has been known to bark at children. We make sure to keep a tight leash on him whenever we're walking by a group of children.
And because Junior is so tolerant of children, and his coloring is similar to Cash, even our next-door kids confuse the two and think Cash is the friendly dog. We wouldn't want it to work out badly so we tell them firmly that he is afraid of children.
Inside the house, he sits on our stairs, where he can see through the windows in our front door, and huffs or barks at people with their babies and children who walk by on the sidewalk outside. (We call it his "Huffington Post" when he sits there.)
So that's why Halloween adds up to a bad time for Cash. And Junior also gets nervous with all the activity in our neighborhood on that festive night.
We usually board them both overnight at the day care where they go several times a week just so nobody gets too stirred up by the little goblins.
By the time you read this, we will have survived another Halloween. But then, there's always Christmas, with the big inflatables on front yards, and Santa houses and ... well, you get the picture.
