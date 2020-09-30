 Skip to main content
Empty the Shelters at Rockingham County Animal Shelter
Pet adoption event
CRISTYAN BOYN/PROVIDED

The Bissell Pet Foundation is teaming up with 160 shelter partners in 33 states, including the Rockingham County Animal Shelter, to reduce adoption fees and find forever homes during Empty the Shelters. The local effort will take place Thursday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 3.

Residents have the opportunity to save a life by choosing adoption or making a contribution to the ETS fund at www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters-donations.

During Empty the Shelters, BPF sponsors adoption fees so adopters pay $25 or less.

All animals included in the Empty the Shelters promotion will be microchipped and spayed/neutered to prevent further pet homelessness. BPF will also honor foster-to-adopt cases that begin Oct 1-3 and are finalized up to one week after the event.

The shelter is at 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville.

Due to COVID-19, adoption hours are from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 1-3.

For information, call 336-394-0075 or visit https://www.rockinghamcountyanimalshelter.org/.

