Five tips to help pet owners celebrate Easter safely, humanely

The colorful plastic grass and eggs found in Easter baskets can also prove dangerous: pets love to nibble on them and, if ingested, these decorations can lead to a blockage of their tiny digestive tracts. To keep pets safe, keep Easter baskets and candy on high shelves, away from the reach of a curious dog or cat.

Do not indulge the dogAs you sit down for your holiday feast, make sure your pet is not given table scraps of pork roast, ham or other fatty cuts of meat. Dogs and cats can develop digestive issues or pancreatitis if they consume excessively fatty foods, and the twine that is often used to hold these cuts of meat together can block their digestive tracts.

Dye EggcelentlyEggs are an ever-present part of Easter celebrations, whether as part of an egg hunt or egg dying. When perusing the aisles of the grocery store, shoppers can take an active role in the promotion of farm animal welfare by seeking out and purchasing eggs from farmers who treat their birds with care.

Humanely raised hens are not raised in cages and are provided adequate space to move, food, water, light, health and allowed to engage in natural behaviors.