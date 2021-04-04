 Skip to main content
Five tips to help pet owners celebrate Easter safely, humanely
Animal advocates do not recommend giving animals like bunnies as surprise gifts because often someone isn’t prepared to properly care for them.

Families across the country are bouncing and hopping with joy at warmer weather and a gradual return to normalcy. American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, encourages every family to keep animals in mind and celebrate the Easter holiday humanely.

“At holidays like Easter, it is especially important for families to recognize the ways their decisions impact animals, and to make conscientious, intentional choices to build a more humane world,” said Robin R. Ganzert, president & CEO of American Humane.

Don’t give animals as surprise giftsEvery year, animal shelters across the country see a spike in need for unwanted rabbits during the weeks and months following Easter. Live animals should never be given as unexpected presents, animal advocates say.

Most families are unprepared for the reality of pet ownership and small animals like bunnies, even though they are adorable, still require a lot of work to properly care for them. Each family should be prepared to house, feed, provide veterinary care for and love a rabbit for at least 10 years before bringing one into their home.

Keep candy away from dogs and catsMany parents find it hard to avoid sneaking into their child’s Easter basket before and after the holiday, but pets are tempted by holiday treats, too. Candy and chocolate can affect a pet’s nervous system if ingested, and xylitol, an ingredient found in sugar-free candies and gum, can be toxic to dogs and cats.

The colorful plastic grass and eggs found in Easter baskets can also prove dangerous: pets love to nibble on them and, if ingested, these decorations can lead to a blockage of their tiny digestive tracts. To keep pets safe, keep Easter baskets and candy on high shelves, away from the reach of a curious dog or cat.

Do not indulge the dogAs you sit down for your holiday feast, make sure your pet is not given table scraps of pork roast, ham or other fatty cuts of meat. Dogs and cats can develop digestive issues or pancreatitis if they consume excessively fatty foods, and the twine that is often used to hold these cuts of meat together can block their digestive tracts.

Dye EggcelentlyEggs are an ever-present part of Easter celebrations, whether as part of an egg hunt or egg dying. When perusing the aisles of the grocery store, shoppers can take an active role in the promotion of farm animal welfare by seeking out and purchasing eggs from farmers who treat their birds with care.

Humanely raised hens are not raised in cages and are provided adequate space to move, food, water, light, health and allowed to engage in natural behaviors.

Set a humane tableMore people than ever before are concerned about the welfare of animals on farms and ranches. Home cooks can choose to set a humane table for their holiday feasts by seeking out products from farmers who go above and beyond industry standards to do right by the animals in their care.

For more information, visit www.americanhumane.org.

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Rescue Ranch Of Statesville Visits: noon-4 p.m. April 17, Foothills Brewing Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive, Winston-Salem. Meet some of the ranch's animal ambassadors and adoptable dogs, learn about the ranch’s education programs and more. rescueranch.com.

Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network's 13th Annual Dogs On The Catwalk Fashion Show: 7 p.m. May 7, Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. Online, 8 p.m. May 7. Silent auction will go live 48 hours prior to the show. reddogfarm.com.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Meet and Greets: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. By appointment only. All cats are spayed/neutered, tested, current on vaccinations, treated for fleas and worms, microchipped. $100 for one cat, $150 for two adopted together to the same home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad.

