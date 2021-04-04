Five tips to help pet owners celebrate Easter safely, humanely

Families across the country are bouncing and hopping with joy at warmer weather and a gradual return to normalcy. American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, encourages every family to keep animals in mind and celebrate the Easter holiday humanely.
“At holidays like Easter, it is especially important for families to recognize the ways their decisions impact animals, and to make conscientious, intentional choices to build a more humane world,” said Robin R. Ganzert, president & CEO of American Humane.
Don’t give animals as surprise giftsEvery year, animal shelters across the country see a spike in need for unwanted rabbits during the weeks and months following Easter. Live animals should never be given as unexpected presents, animal advocates say.
Most families are unprepared for the reality of pet ownership and small animals like bunnies, even though they are adorable, still require a lot of work to properly care for them. Each family should be prepared to house, feed, provide veterinary care for and love a rabbit for at least 10 years before bringing one into their home.
Keep candy away from dogs and catsMany parents find it hard to avoid sneaking into their child’s Easter basket before and after the holiday, but pets are tempted by holiday treats, too. Candy and chocolate can affect a pet’s nervous system if ingested, and xylitol, an ingredient found in sugar-free candies and gum, can be toxic to dogs and cats.
The colorful plastic grass and eggs found in Easter baskets can also prove dangerous: pets love to nibble on them and, if ingested, these decorations can lead to a blockage of their tiny digestive tracts. To keep pets safe, keep Easter baskets and candy on high shelves, away from the reach of a curious dog or cat.
Do not indulge the dogAs you sit down for your holiday feast, make sure your pet is not given table scraps of pork roast, ham or other fatty cuts of meat. Dogs and cats can develop digestive issues or pancreatitis if they consume excessively fatty foods, and the twine that is often used to hold these cuts of meat together can block their digestive tracts.
Dye EggcelentlyEggs are an ever-present part of Easter celebrations, whether as part of an egg hunt or egg dying. When perusing the aisles of the grocery store, shoppers can take an active role in the promotion of farm animal welfare by seeking out and purchasing eggs from farmers who treat their birds with care.
Humanely raised hens are not raised in cages and are provided adequate space to move, food, water, light, health and allowed to engage in natural behaviors.
Set a humane tableMore people than ever before are concerned about the welfare of animals on farms and ranches. Home cooks can choose to set a humane table for their holiday feasts by seeking out products from farmers who go above and beyond industry standards to do right by the animals in their care.