Giving up Gretchen: Decision to relinquish dog to foster group was tough

It seems a lot longer than 10 months since my boyfriend and I decided to take in Gretchen, a beautiful 1-year-old German Shepherd a friend had found begging for food at a fast food restaurant.

It seemed the right time to welcome another dog into our household of two humans and three cats. Several months had passed since we said our final goodbyes to Heidi, our beloved elderly German Shepherd, in early 2019.

Sweet-natured and full of energy, Gretchen bounded into our hearts and our lives last November. We felt ready for the challenge of training this rollicking dog, who was eager to please.

Sadly, we were wrong.

Our lives had changed since we had adopted Heidi as a young dog in 2006, spending countless hours training her to sit, stay and a host of other commands. Jeff and I were older and busier. We had less time, less energy and less patience for training Gretchen than we did for Heidi.

In January, we got honest with ourselves. We made the difficult decision to give her up. Gretchen deserved better than what we could offer, and we — quite frankly — were overwhelmed.