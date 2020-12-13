 Skip to main content
Have curling ribbon on those gifts? Here's what cat owners should know
When wrapping holiday gifts, be sure to keep curling ribbon away from curious kittens and cats. If ingested, the ribbon could cause a dangerous blockage.

Kittens are full of curiousity, which isn't a good thing around your nicely-wrapped holiday gifts.

When we lived in Florida many years ago, we had two adorable orange kittens named Cosmo and Kramer. (Yes, after the character on "Seinfeld.")

They loved getting into everything, and when the holidays arrived, anything wrapped with curling ribbon caught their attention. They would bat at it, chew on it and try to pull at the shiny, bouncy ribbon with their tiny claws.

One day, I found one of them chewing on a stray piece of the narrow ribbon. Panicked, I tried to get it out of his mouth. I was unsure if he had swallowed a longer piece of the ribbon or not, but I knew it could possibly cause a blockage that might require emergency surgery.

I called the vet, and was told to watch this furbaby's intake of food and water — and output — to see if everything was functioning properly. We were very fortunate that he didn't develop any issues. And, we quickly made sure from that day forward we don't leave curling ribbon out.

For cat owners, the Animal Hospital of West Chester, Ohio, has previously posted some great tips about how to keep your favorite felines safe during the holidays:

  • Keep your supplies of ribbon in a sealed container, out of your cat’s reach. A sealed box kept inside a drawer, cabinet or a closet is a great container for ribbon.
  • Keep your cat out of the room where you are wrapping. They will be tempted to play with the ribbon that is waving around while you are wrapping, and can snatch a piece and wander off while you’re not looking.
  • Make sure you clean up all the scraps of wrapping paper and ribbon before you let the cat back into your “wrapping room.” Throw the scraps out in a garbage can that your cat can’t get into.
  • Keep all presents wrapped with ribbon out of your cat’s reach. Keep them on a high shelf, or better yet, keep the wrapped presents in a closet until you’re ready for them.
  • Keep your cat out of the room where you are unwrapping. This can be a crazy time, and lots of ribbon and paper can get thrown around. This is the perfect time for cats to get involved and find some ribbon to play with.
  • Make sure all the paper and ribbon has been cleaned up after unwrapping presents before you let your cat back in the “unwrapping room.” Throw the used ribbon away in a garbage can that your cat can’t get into.

If your cat does get into some ribbon, please call your pet's vet for guidance on next steps. We want everyone to have a purrfect holiday season!

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Home for the Holidays Pet Adoption: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 31, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. Adopt any dog or cat for $25. Adoptions include spay/neuter and basic shots. www.BurlingtonNC.gov/pets.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, via Zoom. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Email WeBeginNow8@MeganBlake.com to get the login link.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and from noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. Posts originate at www.facebook.com/richard.partridge.332, but are tagged so that they show up on the individual rescues' page. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Cat Meet and Greets: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. By appointment only. All cats are spayed/neutered, tested, current on vaccinations, treated for fleas and worms, microchipped. $100 for one cat, $150 for two adopted together to the same home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com. 

