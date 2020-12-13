Have curling ribbon on those gifts? Here's what cat owners should know

Kittens are full of curiousity, which isn't a good thing around your nicely-wrapped holiday gifts.

When we lived in Florida many years ago, we had two adorable orange kittens named Cosmo and Kramer. (Yes, after the character on "Seinfeld.")

They loved getting into everything, and when the holidays arrived, anything wrapped with curling ribbon caught their attention. They would bat at it, chew on it and try to pull at the shiny, bouncy ribbon with their tiny claws.

One day, I found one of them chewing on a stray piece of the narrow ribbon. Panicked, I tried to get it out of his mouth. I was unsure if he had swallowed a longer piece of the ribbon or not, but I knew it could possibly cause a blockage that might require emergency surgery.

I called the vet, and was told to watch this furbaby's intake of food and water — and output — to see if everything was functioning properly. We were very fortunate that he didn't develop any issues. And, we quickly made sure from that day forward we don't leave curling ribbon out.

For cat owners, the Animal Hospital of West Chester, Ohio, has previously posted some great tips about how to keep your favorite felines safe during the holidays: