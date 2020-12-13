Have curling ribbon on those gifts? Here's what cat owners should know

Kittens are full of curiousity, which isn't a good thing around your nicely-wrapped holiday gifts.
When we lived in Florida many years ago, we had two adorable orange kittens named Cosmo and Kramer. (Yes, after the character on "Seinfeld.")
They loved getting into everything, and when the holidays arrived, anything wrapped with curling ribbon caught their attention. They would bat at it, chew on it and try to pull at the shiny, bouncy ribbon with their tiny claws.
One day, I found one of them chewing on a stray piece of the narrow ribbon. Panicked, I tried to get it out of his mouth. I was unsure if he had swallowed a longer piece of the ribbon or not, but I knew it could possibly cause a blockage that might require emergency surgery.
I called the vet, and was told to watch this furbaby's intake of food and water — and output — to see if everything was functioning properly. We were very fortunate that he didn't develop any issues. And, we quickly made sure from that day forward we don't leave curling ribbon out.
For cat owners, the Animal Hospital of West Chester, Ohio, has previously posted some great tips about how to keep your favorite felines safe during the holidays:
- Keep your supplies of ribbon in a sealed container, out of your cat’s reach. A sealed box kept inside a drawer, cabinet or a closet is a great container for ribbon.
- Keep your cat out of the room where you are wrapping. They will be tempted to play with the ribbon that is waving around while you are wrapping, and can snatch a piece and wander off while you’re not looking.
- Make sure you clean up all the scraps of wrapping paper and ribbon before you let the cat back into your “wrapping room.” Throw the scraps out in a garbage can that your cat can’t get into.
- Keep all presents wrapped with ribbon out of your cat’s reach. Keep them on a high shelf, or better yet, keep the wrapped presents in a closet until you’re ready for them.
- Keep your cat out of the room where you are unwrapping. This can be a crazy time, and lots of ribbon and paper can get thrown around. This is the perfect time for cats to get involved and find some ribbon to play with.
- Make sure all the paper and ribbon has been cleaned up after unwrapping presents before you let your cat back in the “unwrapping room.” Throw the used ribbon away in a garbage can that your cat can’t get into.
If your cat does get into some ribbon, please call your pet's vet for guidance on next steps. We want everyone to have a purrfect holiday season!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!