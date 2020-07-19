MEBANE — With pet fostering and adoption up 48% in the wake of COVID-19, according to PetPoint.com, it’s more important than ever to teach pet owners simple ways to keep their pets safe in the event of an emergency.
Every year, 500,000 pets suffer from smoke inhalation and 40,000 die due to home fires. The National Fire Protection Association estimates nearly 1,000 home fires each year are started by family pets.
One company in particular, Mebane-based Kidde, marked National Pet Fire Safety Day on July 15 by announcing an awareness campaign to protect four-legged family members.
“Pets are so important to our emotional well-being, offering much-needed friendship and affection, particularly at a time when this global pandemic has forced us to stay physically distanced from each other,” said Brad Nohr, managing director of Kidde. “Pets are also part of our families, so it’s important to recognize that they’re vulnerable to the same fire risks as people. At Kidde, we serve to protect all members of the family — not just the two-legged kind — so we’re taking this time to remind people about easy ways to keep their pets safe at home.”
Ways to protect your pet:
Training: Dogs may become unsettled or anxious once a smoke alarm sounds, running and hiding rather than going to the door. It is important for pet owners to work with skilled, professional trainers to help their canine friends learn how to properly respond to alarms.
Window clings: In an emergency, first responders need to be able to quickly assess the number of pets in a home. Consider attaching a non-adhesive decal to a window near your front door to let rescuers know how many animals are inside. Kidde will be giving away a free decal for every online order placed on shopkidde.com through July 31.
Fire escape: Pets should always be included in a family’s evacuation plan. Stay aware of their typical hiding spots or locations where they often nap in case you must evacuate quickly. When you are not home, keep pets in areas near entrances where firefighters can easily find them.
Alarm safety: Smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms must be replaced after 10 years. In addition to testing alarms once each week, check the manufacturing date on your smoke and CO alarms to make sure they are under 10 years of age. If they are older than that, it is time to replace them.
