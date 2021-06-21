NCWorks hosts hiring events June 24-25, also blood drive

NCWorks is hosting an in-person hiring event for warehouse professionals from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at NCWorks Career Center, 607 Idol St. in High Point. For event details, visit https://guilfordworks.org/events/warehouse-hiring-event/.

Representatives from Leggett and Platt and On Time Staffing are scheduled to attend. Candidates seeking warehouse positions including forklift drivers and material handlers will be able to discuss full- and part-time opportunities with pay ranges from $12.40 to $20.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

Also, NCWorks is hosting an in-person hiring and resource event from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 25, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 306 S. English St. in Greensboro. Resource providers include Collaborative Cottage Grove, NHCDG and New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. The American Red Cross also hold a blood drive from 2 to 7:30 pm. For event details, visit https://guilfordworks.org/events/new-hope-event-062521/.