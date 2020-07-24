Pet of the Week: Ada

Ada is a 6-year-old Pygmy goat. She is very sweet and gets along great with other farm animals. Her favorite snacks are animal cracker cookies. Her adoption fee is $150. To adopt her, complete Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network’s adoption application at www.reddogfarm.com.

