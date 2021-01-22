Pet of the Week: Alice

Alice is a 3-year-old female domestic shorthair who is very friendly and snuggly. She is sweet-natured with calm energy. Alice likes to nap, and even though she is very mild mannered, she still has her own special personality and is very vocal and talkative, but not noisy. Alice really is a wonderful cat and is waiting for her new and permanent home and family. Maybe she can be the new member to yours. Her adoption fee is $85. To meet Alice, visit the SPCA of the Triad at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro, at triadspca.org or call 336-375-3222. The SPCA is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.