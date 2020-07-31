Pet of the Week: Allie

She’s beautiful, sweet and affectionate. Why does the Animal Rescue & Foster Program still have Allie? She’s really pretty perfect. To meet this 2-year-old, call 336-574-9600. Her adoption fee is $75.

She’s beautiful, sweet and affectionate. Why does the Animal Rescue & Foster Program still have Allie? She’s really pretty perfect. To meet this 2-year-old, call 336-574-9600. Her adoption fee is $75.

Load comments