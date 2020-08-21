Pet of the Week: Bea Arthur

Bea Arthur, a senior beagle mix, has not had a lot of good things happen in her life until now. This sweet golden girl loves people and wants to be someone’s shadow. She weighs almost 15 pounds so she’s a little one. Bea would love a quiet home to spend her last days. One that would excuse her flaws and love her as she is. Her adoption fee is $250. For information, call the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600.

