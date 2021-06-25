 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Bearclaw
0 Comments

Pet of the Week: Bearclaw

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the Week: Bearclaw

Meet Bearclaw! He is a 1-year-old, male, American guinea pig. Bearclaw is sweet but still a little on the shy side. He is warming up well in his current foster home and will need a family with time and patience to continue to work with him to gain his confidence. If you’re interested in adopting this sweetheart please fill out application online at www.reddogfarm.com. His adoption fee is $30.

Meet Bearclaw! He is a 1-year-old, male, American guinea pig. Bearclaw is sweet but still a little on the shy side. He is warming up well in his current foster home and will need a family with time and patience to continue to work with him to gain his confidence. If you’re interested in adopting this sweetheart please fill out application online at www.reddogfarm.com. His adoption fee is $30.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News