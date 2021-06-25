Meet Bearclaw! He is a 1-year-old, male, American guinea pig. Bearclaw is sweet but still a little on the shy side. He is warming up well in his current foster home and will need a family with time and patience to continue to work with him to gain his confidence. If you’re interested in adopting this sweetheart please fill out application online at www.reddogfarm.com. His adoption fee is $30.
Pet of the Week: Bearclaw
