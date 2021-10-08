 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Benji
Meet the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network’s handsome friend, Benji.

Meet the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network’s handsome friend Benji. Benji is a 2 ½-year-old Lab/pointer looking for his forever home. Benji is crate trained, housebroken, listens well and loves being around his people. He has had minimal exposure to cats and socializes well with dogs but needs to be the only dog in his new home. He is working on leash training but at this point he does still pull. If you are interested in adding this sweet guy to your home apply at reddogfarm.com. Benji’s adoption fee is $225.

