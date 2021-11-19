Meet Bullseye. This guinea pig is slowly warming up to his new foster home after sadly being rehomed a few previous times and not handled enough in the prior homes. Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network believes this sweetheart is around 2 years old. He is available for adoption with his brother Woody; their joint adoption fee is $50. To adopt this pair, complete an application at www.reddogfarm.com.
Pet of the Week: Bullseye
Related to this story
Most Popular
November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month: ASPCA and petfinder.com created “Adopt a Senior Pet Month” to dispel myths about older canines …
Teddy, a 7-year-old English Bulldog mix, needs a home.
Oreo and Betsey are a bonded pair and will need to find a forever home together.