Pet of the Week: Bullseye
Meet “Bullseye” and his brother Woody (not pictured). These two guinea pigs are slowly warming up in their new foster home after sadly being rehomed a few previous times and not handled enough in their prior homes. They are both sweet and just need the patient forever family to love and work with them daily. Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network believes these sweethearts are around 2 years old. Their joint adoption fee is $50. To adopt this pair, complete an application online at www.reddogfarm.com.

