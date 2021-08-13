 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Costco
Meet 12-week-old Costco!

Meet 12-week-old Costco! Guess where he was found? He is a purrbox looking for a home. Costco is up to date on shots, will soon be neutered and his adoption fee is $75. Costco is in foster care with the Animal Rescue and Foster Program. You can meet him by submitting an application at www.arfpnc.com or calling 336-574-9600.

