Meet 12-week-old Costco! Guess where he was found? He is a purrbox looking for a home. Costco is up to date on shots, will soon be neutered and his adoption fee is $75. Costco is in foster care with the Animal Rescue and Foster Program. You can meet him by submitting an application at www.arfpnc.com or calling 336-574-9600.
Pet of the Week: Costco
Related to this story
Most Popular
On a warm Saturday in July 2019, a 911 caller reported a disturbance at 24th and Colfax in south Minneapolis: a group of 100-some people in th…
Janice is a sweet girl looking for lots of playtime and attention.
EDGEWATER, Md. — During the pandemic’s most difficult times, many people lost their jobs and homes, and could no longer keep their pets and ha…
This sweet kitty needs a home.
SUMMERFIELD — It starts before my feet even hit the floor in the morning.
I am losing my pet sitter. There are no words for my sadness.