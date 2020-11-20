Pet of the Week: Faith

Faith, a 3-year-old female domestic shorthair, is said to be one of the sweetest cats at the SPCA of the Triad. She is very affectionate with people, but is fairly shy with the other animals. While shy with the others, she is not at all aggressive. Faith has so much love to give and really needs and deserves a new loving and permanent home and family to join. Her adoption fee is $85. To adopt Faith, visit triadspca.org and submit an application or call 336-375-3222. The nonprofit, located at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The nonprofit is operating by appointment only.