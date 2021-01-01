Pet of the Week: Glory

Glory is a 7-year-old female Australian shepherd/Labrador retriever mix. She is a very sweet girl and is also very smart and observant. While it is said that Glory tends to keep to herself, she is very wonderful with people and gladly receives affection and loves to give it in return. Her pretty blue/merle coat definitely goes well with her easygoing personality. Sweet Glory is in search of a new and forever home. Maybe she is the perfect family member for you to welcome into your life. Her adoption fee is $225. To meet Glory, visit the SPCA of the Triad at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro, at triadspca.org or call 336-375-3222.