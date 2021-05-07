Meet Hanna! Hanna is a 5-year-old female dachshund mix. She has a very sweet, loving, submissive demeanor but also has a very playful side. Hanna does well on a leash and loves to go for walks. She is not very reactive toward the other dogs at the SPCA of the Triad so she probably would do well with a doggy companion. Her adoption fee is $225. To meet Hanna, call 336-375-3222 to make an appointment to visit her at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro, or visit triadspca.org and submit an application.
Pet of the Week: Hanna
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kona Ice will be at the Rockingham County Animal Shelter from 2 to 4:30 p.m. today, May 6, in support of an Empty the Shelter event made possi…
This kitten just wants to play, play, play.
I used to have just one cat obsessed with looking at herself in the mirror. Now her brother has started doing it.
Here's what you need to know about black bears emerging from their dens in the spring.
Peace of mind worth the $2,500.