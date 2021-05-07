 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Hanna
Meet Hanna! Hanna is a 5-year-old female dachshund mix. She has a very sweet, loving, submissive demeanor but also has a very playful side. Hanna does well on a leash and loves to go for walks. She is not very reactive toward the other dogs at the SPCA of the Triad so she probably would do well with a doggy companion. Her adoption fee is $225. To meet Hanna, call 336-375-3222 to make an appointment to visit her at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro, or visit triadspca.org and submit an application. 

