Pet of the Week: Harvey

Harvey is a handsome young adult looking for his place to sun bathe and relax for years to come. He is a very vocal gentleman that loves to hold conversations about wanting attention and a full bowl of nibbles. He’s confident and loves to chill with his belly out, and loves a good eat, play, nap balance to his day. Harvey is very easy going and would love to find his forever hang out spot! His adoption fee is $85. To meet him, visit the SPCA of the Triad at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. To submit an application, visit triadspca.org.

