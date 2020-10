Houdini is a 5-year-old Nigerian dwarf goat who came to Red Dog Farm when his owners could no longer keep him. He is neutered and up to date on vaccinations. Houdini is very sweet and gets along well with his current pasture-mates. This little trickster does live up to his name and needs a secure fence. His adoption fee is $150. Learn more or apply at www.reddogfarm.com.