Pet of the Week: Isabella
Isabella looks like royalty!

Isabella looks like royalty! She wants to be the queen of her castle. Isabella is a 2-year-old female domestic long hair. She has a sweet demeanor but gets easily overstimulated. Isabella would do well in an only-cat household. Her adoption fee is $85. Do you think this beauty could find a place in your heart and home? If you think Isabella would make a great addition to your home, visit the SPCA of the Triad at triadspca.org and submit an application. The nonprofit is operating by appointment at this time. For information, call 336-375-3222.

