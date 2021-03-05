Isabella looks like royalty! She wants to be the queen of her castle. Isabella is a 2-year-old female domestic long hair. She has a sweet demeanor but gets easily overstimulated. Isabella would do well in an only-cat household. Her adoption fee is $85. Do you think this beauty could find a place in your heart and home? If you think Isabella would make a great addition to your home, visit the SPCA of the Triad at triadspca.org and submit an application. The nonprofit is operating by appointment at this time. For information, call 336-375-3222.
Pet of the Week: Isabella
Related to this story
Most Popular
The garage now is less safe for critters seeking shelter and birdseed.
This calico needs a calm, quiet home but relates well with children and other cats.
Working from home. The world has been doing it for almost a year. As we seek the safety of our homes, those of us with pets have been spending…
Did I mention that my coworkers are five cats and a dog? Coworkers might not be the right word, since the only work they do is whatever they can to drive me nuts when I'm working.