Meet Ivy! This donkey was rescued from a kill pen. Ivy is 4 years old and is sweet but very shy. Ivy has not been handled a lot and will be best in a home that will give her a “job” and use her as a protection/guardian for livestock. She will not be a good fit for someone just looking for a companion pet. Her adoption fee is $500. To adopt Ivy, complete an application at www.reddogfarm.com.