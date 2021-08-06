 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Janice
Meet Janice!

Meet Janice! She is a 6-month-old Holland Lop/Rex rabbit. Her curiosity and personality are just adorable. Janice’s foster home reports that she is looking for lots of playtime and attention. She would be the perfect companion for any family. If interested in adopting her, complete an application at www.reddogfarm.com. Her adoption fee is $50.

