Pet of the Week: Java

Java is a 5-month-old Black Angus calf who came to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network when her owners could no longer care for her. The rescue believes that Java had some sort of spinal injury or abscess when she was younger which has caused her to be wobbly on her feet. She was bottle fed as a baby which has made her extremely friendly. She gets along great with other animals but needs a home where she will not be turned out with more than one other cow. The best herd for her to join would be with goats, pigs or mini horses. Her adoption fee is $500. To adopt her, begin the process by filling out an application at www.reddogfarm.com.