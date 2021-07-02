Pet of the Week: June

Meet June. This little girl was born May 2 and will be a great addition to any family. Mom was a small shepherd mix and dad was a stranger in the night. June is up to date on her medical care and ready to meet her forever family. Her adoption fee is $350 and includes her spay, microchipping and vaccinations. June is in foster care with the Animal Rescue & Foster Program. You can meet her by submitting an application at www.arfpnc.com or calling 336-574-9600.