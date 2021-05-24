Meet Landry. Landry is an 8-year-old male beagle mix. He has a very gentle personality and would make someone a great laid back companion. Landry does well on a leash and loves to go for leisurely walks. He has been described by staff as "just a good old boy!" Maybe you can find it in your heart to give Landry a second chance at a forever home. If you are interested in adopting Landry, visit the SPCA of the Triad's website at triadspca.org and submit an application. Or call 336-375-3222 to make an appointment. The adoption facility is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro.
Pet of the Week: Landry
Related to this story
Most Popular
This young girl might be perfect for your family.
This sweet dog needs a home familiar with dogs and their needs. He is not suitable for a first-time dog owner.
Kona Ice will be at the Rockingham County Animal Shelter from 2 to 4:30 p.m. today, May 6, in support of an Empty the Shelter event made possi…
This sweet and playful dog needs a home.