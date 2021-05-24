Pet of the Week: Landry

Meet Landry. Landry is an 8-year-old male beagle mix. He has a very gentle personality and would make someone a great laid back companion. Landry does well on a leash and loves to go for leisurely walks. He has been described by staff as "just a good old boy!" Maybe you can find it in your heart to give Landry a second chance at a forever home. If you are interested in adopting Landry, visit the SPCA of the Triad's website at triadspca.org and submit an application. Or call 336-375-3222 to make an appointment. The adoption facility is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro.