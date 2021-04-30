 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Lily
Playful Lily is looking for a full time job.

Playful Lily is looking for a full time job. She’d like a job where she can sleep all day and play all night. Lily is a sweet 18-month-old that is still a kitten. She is extremely social and gets along well with other cats. Lily is spayed and up to date on vaccines. Her adoption fee is $75. Want to meet this girl? Submit an application with the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at www.arfpnc.com or call 336-574-9600.

