Pet of the Week: Louie

Meet 10-year-old Louie. He came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network when his mom got married and her new husband was allergic to cats. He stayed behind with her parents but they were no longer able to care for him anymore. Louie was an indoor/outdoor cat in his previous home and he would prefer that type of home again. He would do best as an only pet. He is a very sweet guy and loves his people. Louie is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready for his forever home. Louie’s adoption fee is $125. Learn more or apply at www.reddogfarm.com.