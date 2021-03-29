 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Louie
0 comments

Pet of the Week: Louie

  • 0
Pet of the Week: Louie

Meet Louie!

Meet 10-year-old Louie. He came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network when his mom got married and her new husband was allergic to cats. He stayed behind with her parents but they were no longer able to care for him anymore. Louie was an indoor/outdoor cat in his previous home and he would prefer that type of home again. He would do best as an only pet. He is a very sweet guy and loves his people. Louie is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready for his forever home. Louie’s adoption fee is $125. Learn more or apply at www.reddogfarm.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News