Pet of the Week: Lucy

Lucy is a 3-year-old English bulldog. She grunts like a pig when she’s happy, wags her tail with her whole body and loves to snuggle. She really enjoys a bit of hot water mixed into her dry dog food to make "gravy." Lucy’s extremely tuned-in to “her people." She’s a scaredy-cat and does not like loud noises. She’s also not big on quick movements; her foster family thinks that she’s been beaten. She needs more leash training but is very willing and eager to learn. Her adoption fee is $225. For information, visit the SPCA of the Triad's website at www.triadspca.org.