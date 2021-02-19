Pet of the Week: Lucy

Meet Lucy! Seven-year-old Lucy came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network when her dad figured out he had chronic cat allergies after almost three years of having her. It was a very difficult decision to give her up but they knew the network would help her find a great home. Lucy is such a sweet girl and loves any attention! Surprisingly enough, she loves belly rubs too. She gets along with other friendly cats but can be afraid of dogs and hide from them. Lucy has been around children and was fine with them too. To meet her, apply at www.reddogfarm.com. Lucy’s adoption fee is $125. Those interested may also stop by The Crooked Tail Cat Cafe, 604 S. Elm St. in Greensboro to meet her in person. To make a reservation, call 336-550-4024 or visit crookedtailcatcafe.com.