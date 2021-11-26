 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Lucy
Who is almost 4 months old and looking for a forever home? Lucy!

Who is almost 4 months old and looking for a forever home? Lucy! She’s part of the Peanut’s gang and is loved very much. She’s a team player and loves people of all sizes. The Animal Rescue and Foster Program is taking applications on her at www.arfpnc.com. Lucy’s adoption fee is $75 and she is up to date on shots and spayed.

