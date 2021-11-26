Who is almost 4 months old and looking for a forever home? Lucy! She’s part of the Peanut’s gang and is loved very much. She’s a team player and loves people of all sizes. The Animal Rescue and Foster Program is taking applications on her at www.arfpnc.com. Lucy’s adoption fee is $75 and she is up to date on shots and spayed.
Pet of the Week: Lucy
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few months ago I wrote about my 15-year-old cat, Ariel, a beautiful tuxedo kitty, dying.
Bullseye and his brother, Woody, need a patient family who will give them the cuddles they need.
Teddy, a 7-year-old English Bulldog mix, needs a home.
November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month: ASPCA and petfinder.com created “Adopt a Senior Pet Month” to dispel myths about older canines …
American Veterinary Medical Association