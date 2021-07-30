Pet of the Week: Mango

Meet Mango! Mango is a male 8-month-old domestic shorthair. He has been at the SPCA of the Triad for almost a month now. Mango has a really sweet personality and loves to greet you when you walk in the cat room. Maybe you can find a place in your heart and home for Mango. His adoption fee is $85. To adopt Mango, visit triadspca.org and submit an application. Or call 336-375-3222 to arrange a time to meet him. The facility is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro.