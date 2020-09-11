Pet of the Week: Max

Max is a 4-month-old boxer/shepherd mix with a sweet demeanor. He’s neutered and fully vaccinated. This cutie loves to play with other dogs and thinks cats are OK, too. He is already on flea and heartworm preventative and ready to go to a new home. His adoption fee is $250. To meet Max, call the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600.
