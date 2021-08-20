 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: May
Pure sweetness is the way the SPCA of the Triad would describe their Miss May.

Miss May is a sweet, 2-year-old female domestic shorthair. She came to the SPCA of the Triad from a local shelter with four kittens in tow. Now that her mothering duties are finished, she is ready to move on to her new home. May loves to respond when being spoken to and will rub your legs until you give her the attention she deserves. Maybe you have room in your heart and home to take May in and have her be a part of your family. Her adoption fee is $85. To adopt May, visit triadspca.org and submit an application. May is currently residing at Pet Supermarket on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro and would love to meet people. The rescue is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road Greensboro and the phone number is 336-375-3222.

