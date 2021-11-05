 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Miles
Handsome boy Miles is looking for his forever home.

Handsome boy Miles is looking for his forever home. He is 1 to 2 years old and has a ton of personality. He would do great in a home by himself or with another cat. Miles is neutered and up to date on his shots. His adoption fee is $75. Call the Animal Rescue and Foster Program at 336-574-9600 to meet Miles.

