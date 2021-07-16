 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Mollie
Meet Mollie! This pretty girl was found as a stray in Winston-Salem before coming to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network. The rescue believes that she is probably 1 years old. Mollie loves attention, she enjoys being petted and is a true “lap cat.” She gets along well with other cats too! Mollie has definitely gotten used to indoor life and would prefer an indoor-only home. She has been spayed and is current on all her vaccines. If interested in adopting her, apply at www.reddogfarm.com or meet her in person at Crooked Tail Cat Cafe in downtown Greensboro. Mollie’s adoption fee is $125.

