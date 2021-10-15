Ollie is an 8-weeks-old kitten and is available for adoption through the Animal Rescue and Foster Program. He was found with his siblings and he is absolutely the sweetest! His adoption fee is $75 and includes his vaccines and neutering. Apply for Ollie at www.arfpnc.com.
Pet of the Week: Ollie
Benji is crate trained, housebroken, listens well and loves being around his people.