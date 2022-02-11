Pet of the Week: Ozzie

Meet the handsome boy, Ozzie. He is estimated to be 10 months old and was found as a stray in poor condition. Luckily, a kind family found him and nursed him back to health. Ozzie is a sweet and active boy. He is housebroken, good with dogs, has been good with cats (although minimal exposure) and loves everyone he meets. He likes to be part of adventures and would do best in an active home. If you think you may have a place in your home, and heart, for Ozzie visit Red Dog Farm's website at reddogfarm.com and fill out an application. His adoption fee is $250.