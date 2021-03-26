Pet of the Week: Penny

This sweet and playful lady is Penny. Penny is an 8-year-old female hound mix. She was originally surrendered to the SPCA of the Triad in June 2020. Penny was adopted but returned because they could not provide her with the home she needed. Penny has a lot of energy and needs a place to run and play. A home with children to play with would be a plus. Maybe your family has been looking for a dog like Penny to fill a place in your home? Her adoption fee is $175. If you think Penny would make a great addition to your home, visit triadspca.org and submit an application. You can also call and make an appointment to meet Penny. For information, call 336-375-3222.