Pet of the Week: Philly

Philly is a 1-year-old male, medium-haired cat. He originally came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network from the Guilford County Animal Shelter. Philly is a very sweet and affectionate boy and gets along well with other cats. His adoption fee is $125. You can meet him between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays at The Crooked Tail Cat Cafe, 604 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. To make a reservation, call 336-550-4024 or visit crookedtailcatcafe.com. To fill out an adoption application, visit www.redddogfarm.com.