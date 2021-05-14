 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Ranger
Ranger was found wandering the mountain trails by a wonderful family who took him in and gave him a place to stay while searching for his owners. He joined Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network's foster program more than a year ago. He was shy and reserved at first but thanks to his finder and foster family he got a chance to change his story. This sweet boy is crate-trained, has completed basic obedience training and is now ready for his forever home. Ranger is a wonderful dog but not suitable for a first time dog owner. His adoption fee is $225. To adopt Ranger, visit www.reddogfarm.com and fill out an application.

