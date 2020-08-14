Pet of the Week: Ripley

Just like her namesake, Ripley is one clever, quick-learning, lady. She is incredibly smart, with high energy. She will need a home that can match her enthusiasm in order to exercise and challenge her. Due to her energy level, a home with no young children or cats is preferred. Although she likes some other dogs, Ripley is very dog selective and may do best as an only pet. She is 5 years old and is not a large girl, 45 to 50 pounds at most. Her adoption fee is $225. For information, visit www.reddogfarm.com.