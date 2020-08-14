Pet of the Week: Ripley

Ripley is incredibly smart, with high energy. This 5 year old will need a home that can match her enthusiasm. Due to her energy level, a home with no young children or cats is preferred. Although she likes some other dogs, Ripley is very dog selective and may do best as an only pet. Her adoption fee is $225. For information, visit www.reddogfarm.com.
