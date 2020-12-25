 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Roderick
Pet of the Week: Roderick

Pet of the Week: Roderick

Regal Roderick

This is 8 months worth of handsomeness. Regal Roderick is looking for his forever home (his sister Jessi is too). These 8-month-old kittens came to the Animal Rescue and Foster Program a few weeks ago and are very loving and sweet. To meet Roderick or his sister call 336-574-9600. Roderick's adoption fee is $75.

