Pet of the Week: Sally
This sweet girl is a Lab mix named Sally.

This sweet girl is a Lab mix named Sally. She was born March 3, 2021, and her adoption fee is $250. This includes her age appropriate vaccinations and her spay. To meet this pup go to the Animal Rescue & Foster Program’s website at www.arfpnc.com and submit a canine application. She could be the perfect addition to your family.

